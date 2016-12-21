CPF acquires US food distributor

Workers work on the processing line at a chicken factory owned by Charoen Pokphand Group in Nakhon Ratchasima. Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc , the SET-listed flagship of agro-business giant Charoen Pokphand Group, yesterday announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Bellisio Foods, one of America's largest and fastest-growing frozen food firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.