Counterfeit dollars seized, major gang busted
Police have seized counterfeit US currency with a face value of more than $150,000 and arrested four Thais and a Cameroonian in coordinated sting operations with the US Secret Service. The Thai suspects are two women, Tatchanan Kunz, 48, Panissara Taechaissaiadej, 47, and two men, Kittipong Yanawattanapong, 43, and Natchapattarapong Yampradit, 55, the alleged gang leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC