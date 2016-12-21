Celebrating the New Year the religiou...

Celebrating the New Year the religious way

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Many Buddhists in Thailand will cross into the New Year tomorrow by chanting prayers at Sanam Luang, national and historical parks, shopping malls and temples nationwide as well as certain temples abroad. in the Kingdom that on New Year's Eve, Thai Buddhists gather at the temples to pray and meditate together and listen to include Sanam Luang, the Temple of Dawn, Wat Pho and Wat Bowon Niwet in Bangkok, Wat Suan Dok and Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden in Chiang Mai, Choen Tawan Farm in Chiang Rai, Sukhothai Historical Park in Sukhothai, Wat Kut Or in Kalasin, Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani, the Thao Suranaree .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
News What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15) Jul '16 Lu yg biang kerok... 181
News Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14) Jul '16 davidblack 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC