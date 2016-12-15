Best Western to Debut in Krabi, Thailand

Best Western Hotels & Resorts has secured its first property in Krabi, a beach resort destination in Thailand, as part of its Asian expansion strategy. The Hula Hula Resort & Spa, which is in the heart of Ao Nang, Krabi's main tourist area, will be rebranded as the Best Western Hula Hula Ao Nang Resort this month.

