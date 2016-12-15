15 indicted in military court for distorting draft charter
Boonlert Buranupakorn, the suspended president of the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation , and 14 other people have been indicted in the military court of the 33rd Military Circle for disseminating letters containing disinformation on the draft charter. The other people arraigned included Tassanee Buranapakorn, a former president of Chiang Mai PAO and former Pheu Thai MP, Pairat Maichompoo, deputy president of Chiang Mai PAO, and Kachen Jiakkachorn, the mayor of Tambon Chang Phuak Municipality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th...
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
|What's the best Laptop Accessories for Students? (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|Lu yg biang kerok...
|181
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC