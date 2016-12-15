15 indicted in military court for distorting draft charter

Boonlert Buranupakorn, the suspended president of the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation , and 14 other people have been indicted in the military court of the 33rd Military Circle for disseminating letters containing disinformation on the draft charter. The other people arraigned included Tassanee Buranapakorn, a former president of Chiang Mai PAO and former Pheu Thai MP, Pairat Maichompoo, deputy president of Chiang Mai PAO, and Kachen Jiakkachorn, the mayor of Tambon Chang Phuak Municipality.

