Tanzania's mining agreements plan rocks Cradle

Sovereign risk fears in Tanzania have torpedoed a $55 million takeover bid for Ian Middlemas' Cradle Resources and yesterday forced a swag of other ASX-listed companies into trading halts. Cradle advised yesterday that a deal under which its joint venture partner, private equity-backed Tremont Investment, would acquire the company had been terminated.

