Tanzanian parliament forms probe team on diamond mining

Tanzanian National Assembly on Wednesday formed a nine-man investigative team to assess how the East African nation was benefiting from diamond mining. "The investigative team will look at regulation, ownership and diamond mining," the Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai told the House in the political capital Dodoma.

