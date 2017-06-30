Tanzania: Seaweed Trade Booms Amid Concern About Falling Prices
Seaweed farming is gathering momentum in Mtwara, thanks to its comparative economic advantages. However, not all farmers have benefited from the booming business for various reasons.
