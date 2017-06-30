Tanzania: Parliament Endorses Bills On Natural Resources

Parliament yesterday passed two mineral resources bills after a highly partisan debate that affected the quality of new inputs to the proposed laws. The Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, told the House that the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts Bill, 2017 and the Natural Wealth and Resources Bill, 2017 sought to bring sweeping changes regarding the management of Tanzania's natural resources.

