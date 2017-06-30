Tanzania: Parliament Endorses Bills On Natural Resources
Parliament yesterday passed two mineral resources bills after a highly partisan debate that affected the quality of new inputs to the proposed laws. The Minister of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, told the House that the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts Bill, 2017 and the Natural Wealth and Resources Bill, 2017 sought to bring sweeping changes regarding the management of Tanzania's natural resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC