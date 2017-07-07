Tanzania needs over 7,000 health work...

Tanzania needs over 7,000 health workers to fill gap

Regional medical officers in Tanzania on Thursday appealed to the government to urgently employ 7,304 new health workers to fill the gap left by workers sacked over fake academic certificates. Leonard Subi, the Chairman of Regional Medical Officers in Tanzania Mainland, said the 7,000-plus health workers should be employed promptly before the situation in hospitals was out of hand.

