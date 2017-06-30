Tanzania: How Tanzania Will Benefit From Sh926bn Port Project

Tanzania: How Tanzania Will Benefit F...

Dar es Salaam - The Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project launched by President John Magufuli yesterday is expected to boost the economy by significantly increasing Dar es Salaam Port's capacity. The project is expected to enhance trade, both locally and within the East African Community and South African Development Community regions.

