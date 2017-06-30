Tanzania: Government Seeks Answers in...

Tanzania: Government Seeks Answers in Locomotives Saga

Dar es Salaam - The government has ordered the Tanzania Railway Limited and the Ports Authority to prepare a report to explain the circumstances that led to the abandoning of eleven locomotives at the Dar es Salaam port. The deputy minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Edwin Ngonyani issued the order yesterday, a day after President John Magufuli had hinted on "dirty games" in the procurement process of the locomotives that arrived at the port a week ago.

