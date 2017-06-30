Tanzania: Government Seeks Answers in Locomotives Saga
Dar es Salaam - The government has ordered the Tanzania Railway Limited and the Ports Authority to prepare a report to explain the circumstances that led to the abandoning of eleven locomotives at the Dar es Salaam port. The deputy minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Edwin Ngonyani issued the order yesterday, a day after President John Magufuli had hinted on "dirty games" in the procurement process of the locomotives that arrived at the port a week ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC