Tanzania: Go Beyond Rhetoric On State...

Tanzania: Go Beyond Rhetoric On State Capitalism Fears

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The government moved to allay fears on Wednesday, especially on the private sector side, that it had adopted, or is covertly bringing back state-directed capitalism - a model in which the state controls most of the means of production and use of capital. Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango said in Dodoma people were misinterpreting a directive by the government, that state institutions should consider doing business between themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC