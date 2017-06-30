Tanzania: Go Beyond Rhetoric On State Capitalism Fears

The government moved to allay fears on Wednesday, especially on the private sector side, that it had adopted, or is covertly bringing back state-directed capitalism - a model in which the state controls most of the means of production and use of capital. Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango said in Dodoma people were misinterpreting a directive by the government, that state institutions should consider doing business between themselves.

