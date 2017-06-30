Tanzania: Energy Firm Pleads for Powe...

Tanzania: Energy Firm Pleads for Power Project Fund

Tanzania Electric Supply Company has pleaded with the government to release funds on time for the implementation of Kinyererzi I gas-powered power project whose construction is behind schedule. Tanesco Director General Dr Tito Mwinuka said only $59 million out of $189 million , which is needed for the implementation of the extension of the project has been released so far.

