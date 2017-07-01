Tanzania arrests 45 illegal Ethiopian...

Tanzania arrests 45 illegal Ethiopian migrants

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Crispin Ngonyani, Head of Immigration Department in Tanga Region, said they were arrested for entering the East African nation illegally. The official said that they were found the northeastern district of Mkinga while hiding in the farms located close to Tanzania-Kenya border of Horohoro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC