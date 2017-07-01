Tanzania arrests 45 illegal Ethiopian migrants
Crispin Ngonyani, Head of Immigration Department in Tanga Region, said they were arrested for entering the East African nation illegally. The official said that they were found the northeastern district of Mkinga while hiding in the farms located close to Tanzania-Kenya border of Horohoro.
