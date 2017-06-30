S.Korea's Moon names veteran finmin official as regulator chief
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday named Choi Jong-ku, a veteran public servant who has spent most of his career at the finance ministry, to head the country's financial regulator, Moon's office said. Choi is currently the president of the Export-Import Bank of Korea.
