MOVES-Emirates ENBD's chief investment officer for wealth management resigns

Dugan previously served as EBND's chief investment officer from 2009 to 2012 before joining Coutts in Singapore. DAR ES SALAAM, July 2 The World Bank said on Sunday it had approved a $345 million loan for the expansion of a port in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, which the East African country aims to turn into a regional gateway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.