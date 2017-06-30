MOVES-Emirates ENBD's chief investmen...

MOVES-Emirates ENBD's chief investment officer for wealth management resigns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dugan previously served as EBND's chief investment officer from 2009 to 2012 before joining Coutts in Singapore. DAR ES SALAAM, July 2 The World Bank said on Sunday it had approved a $345 million loan for the expansion of a port in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam, which the East African country aims to turn into a regional gateway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,358 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC