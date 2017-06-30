Kenya: Inaugural Safarilink Direct Fl...

Kenya: Inaugural Safarilink Direct Flight From Nairobi to Zanzibar Lands at the Spice Island

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The inaugural Safarilink direct flight servicing Nairobi to Zanzibar nonstop, four times a week, arrived Saturday morning at the Spice Islands with more than fifty tourism stakeholders and members of the media. For many aboard, like me, it was not their first time coming to the beautiful destination of Zanzibar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,834 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC