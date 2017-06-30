Kenya: Inaugural Safarilink Direct Flight From Nairobi to Zanzibar Lands at the Spice Island
The inaugural Safarilink direct flight servicing Nairobi to Zanzibar nonstop, four times a week, arrived Saturday morning at the Spice Islands with more than fifty tourism stakeholders and members of the media. For many aboard, like me, it was not their first time coming to the beautiful destination of Zanzibar.
