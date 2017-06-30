Congo-Kinshasa: Tanzania, DRC in Disc...

Congo-Kinshasa: Tanzania, DRC in Discussions Over Single Customs Territory

Dodoma. The government is currently in discussions with the Democratic Republic of Congo with a view to ironing out their differences pertaining to the latter's use of the Single Customs Territory , the Finance and Planning Minister has said.

