BRIEF-Atossa Genetics says on June 29, offered to modify rights of...
Atossa Genetics says on June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3 - SEC Filing * Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing * Atossa Genetics Inc - In connection with temporary modification, agreed to extend lock-up period in underwriting agreement Source text: [ bit.ly/2urstSV ] Further company coverage: DAR ES SALAAM, June 30 Tanzania has lifted a ban on foreigners participating in initial public share offerings in the telecoms industry, the capital markets regulator said on Friday, a move that will widen the pool of potential investors for several major companies.
