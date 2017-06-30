BRIEF-Atossa Genetics says on June 29, offered to modify rights of...

BRIEF-Atossa Genetics says on June 29...

Atossa Genetics says on June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3 - SEC Filing * Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing * Atossa Genetics Inc - In connection with temporary modification, agreed to extend lock-up period in underwriting agreement Source text: [ bit.ly/2urstSV ] Further company coverage: DAR ES SALAAM, June 30 Tanzania has lifted a ban on foreigners participating in initial public share offerings in the telecoms industry, the capital markets regulator said on Friday, a move that will widen the pool of potential investors for several major companies.

