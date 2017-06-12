UPDATE 2-Acacia Mining disputes Tanza...

UPDATE 2-Acacia Mining disputes Tanzania audit as shares sink

DAR ES SALAAM/LONDON, June 12 Acacia Mining on Monday disputed the outcome of a second audit by the Tanzanian government which said the company had underdeclared revenues and tax payments for years and by billions of dollars, sending its shares 13 percent lower. The investigation committee, commissioned by President John Magufuli, recommended that the gold miner pay outstanding taxes and royalties, and called for a review of mining laws and government ownership in mines.

