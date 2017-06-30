UPDATE 1-Tanzania to pass laws next week allowing gov't to renegotiate contracts
DAR ES SALAAM/NAIROBI, June 30 Tanzania's parliament should pass legislation next week that would allow it to force mining and energy companies to renegotiate their contracts, the justice minister said on Friday. "Yes, we expect parliament to pass the three bills next week," Tanzania's Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Palamagamba Kabudi, told Reuters.
