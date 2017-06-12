UK gov't agrees outline deal with DUP for support - PA

UK gov't agrees outline deal with DUP...

British Prime Minister Theresa May's office said on Saturday that Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party had agreed to support her minority government on an informal basis in parliament, the Press Association reported. The DUP agreed to supporting to the government on a "confidence and supply" basis, which would involve it supporting a Conservative minority government on key votes in parliament but not forming a formal coalition partnership.

