'Uganda first oil to flow after 2020'

Kampala- The ambitions of the Ugandan government to have first oil flowing by 2020 may not be possible as the required infrastructure will not be completed by then. Last week, Standard & Poor's released the latest credit rating for Uganda and noted that construction work on the required infrastructure for oil production might only start mid-2018, delaying any earlier than 2020 oil production prospects.

Chicago, IL

