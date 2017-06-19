Tanzania's spice islands ban selling ...

Tanzania's spice islands ban selling of raw cloves

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Tanzania's semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar has banned the selling of raw cloves ahead of the harvest season that is expected to start next month. For more than 150 years, cloves have been a major export crop of Zanzibar, which is one of the world's major suppliers of cloves.

Chicago, IL

