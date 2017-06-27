Tanzania's President Thinks Even Cows...

Tanzania's President Thinks Even Cows Are as Homophobic as He Is

While a month of Pride celebrations winds up up across the globe, homosexuality remains a crime in dozens of countries in Africa - in Tanzania, a person accused of being gay can face up to 30 years in prison . Less serious crimes: "gross indecency" between two males - which can land a man five years of imprisonment and a fine.

Chicago, IL

