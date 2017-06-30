Tanzania's football officials charged...

Tanzania's football officials charged with money laundering

1 hr ago

Tanzanian Football Federation President Jamal Malinzi and four other top officials have been charged in a court with forgery and money laundering. The five top football officials appeared on Thursday at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau .

