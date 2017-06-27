Tanzania's Ban On Refugee Groups Hinders Humanitarian Assistance
A move by Tanzania to ban refugees from entering the country in groups could undermine efforts to protect them and to provide humanitarian assistance, the United Nations refugee agency . Tanzania's home affairs minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, announced recently the government would no longer accept groups of refugees at the border, instead it would vet individual cases before granting refugee status.
