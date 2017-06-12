Tanzania: Why Future of Sisal Is Prom...

Tanzania: Why Future of Sisal Is Promising

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Probably many people in Tanzania have not heard of Kikokwe, a sleepy village in Pangani District, Tanga Region, located near the mouth of a river, which bears the same name. This is where the first sisal plantains were brought into the country by German colonialists in 1893 and planted, thereafter spreading to other parts of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC