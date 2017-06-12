Tanzania: What Next After Utilities Body Boss' Removal?

Dar es Salaam - The midnight suspension of Ewura Director General Felix Ngamlagosi has rekindled debate about Independent Power Tanzania Limited , with the focus now firmly on how President John Magufuli will deal with the scandalous power generating company. Mr Ngamlagosi's dramatic suspension was announced in a brief statement released from the State House, a few minutes past 1am on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.