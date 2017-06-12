Tanzania: Weak Tax Law Cited As Cause of 3.6 Billion/ - Loss
Faulty provisions in the Income Tax Act denied the government revenue to the tune of 3.6bn/- payable by Pan Africa Energy Limited, for analyzing natural gas samples in the United Kingdom obtained from drilled wells at Songosongo gas fields in Lindi Region, Southern Tanzania. The Court of Appeal had initially recommend to the Attorney General as the advisor of the government, to amend the law to remove leeway for loss of income to the government, as the loophole could be used for tax evasion by unfaithful businessmen or through unlawful transactions.
