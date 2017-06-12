Tanzania: Weak Tax Law Cited As Cause...

Tanzania: Weak Tax Law Cited As Cause of 3.6 Billion/ - Loss

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Faulty provisions in the Income Tax Act denied the government revenue to the tune of 3.6bn/- payable by Pan Africa Energy Limited, for analyzing natural gas samples in the United Kingdom obtained from drilled wells at Songosongo gas fields in Lindi Region, Southern Tanzania. The Court of Appeal had initially recommend to the Attorney General as the advisor of the government, to amend the law to remove leeway for loss of income to the government, as the loophole could be used for tax evasion by unfaithful businessmen or through unlawful transactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,323 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC