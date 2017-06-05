Tanzania: Vice-President Orders Curbs...

Tanzania: Vice-President Orders Curbs On Lake Victoria Illegal Fishing

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Vice-President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered state agencies to stop illegal fishing - at least within the Tanzania waters - of Lake Victoria. Ms Suluhu issued the directive at a public rally at Mkendo grounds within Musoma Municipality of Mara Region, where she called on the district and regional security committees to act and treat illegal fishing in much the same way as they do drug abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC