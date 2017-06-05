Tanzania: Vice-President Orders Curbs On Lake Victoria Illegal Fishing
Vice-President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered state agencies to stop illegal fishing - at least within the Tanzania waters - of Lake Victoria. Ms Suluhu issued the directive at a public rally at Mkendo grounds within Musoma Municipality of Mara Region, where she called on the district and regional security committees to act and treat illegal fishing in much the same way as they do drug abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC