Tanzania: Vice-President Orders Curbs On Lake Victoria Illegal Fishing

Vice-President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered state agencies to stop illegal fishing - at least within the Tanzania waters - of Lake Victoria. Ms Suluhu issued the directive at a public rally at Mkendo grounds within Musoma Municipality of Mara Region, where she called on the district and regional security committees to act and treat illegal fishing in much the same way as they do drug abuse.

