Tanzania: UN Reiterates Readiness to ...

Tanzania: UN Reiterates Readiness to Help Zanzibar

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative, Mr Alvaro Rodriguez, has pledged the institution's continuous support to Zanzibar's environment, economic empowerment, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene ' initiatives. Ambassador Rodriguez gave the assurance here during a three-day field tour of several water-access projects as well as an environmental conservation plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,032,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC