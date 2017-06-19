Tanzania: Two Energy Tycoons Charged Over Corruption Scandal
Businessmen James Rugemalira and Harbinder Singh Sethi in a police vehicle at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's court compound in Dar es Salaam. Arraongnment of the two alleged key players in the infamous 306bn/- Tegeta escrow account scandal at the Kisutu Resident Court yesterday, resonates with eight of the resolutions reached by the National Assembly way back November 2014.
