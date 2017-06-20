Tanzania to conduct special ecologica...

Tanzania to conduct special ecological evaluation in Lake Tanganyika

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Tanzania on Monday pledged to conduct a special ecological evaluation in Lake Tanganyika, amid media reports that the lake is under serious environmental degradation. Isaac Kamwerwe, Tanzania's Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation made the pledge when speaking in the country's capital Dodoma, when he was responding to question by Nkasi North MP, Ally Kessy who argued that for the past two weeks, international media have been reporting of environmental dangers at the lake, which pose risks of fish extinction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13) Jun '16 Ceren 8
News Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15) Dec '15 Abdulla Al mashjary 1
News Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10) Sep '15 Arabs r lords of ... 4
News Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15) Sep '15 Wholly Silicon Wafer 2
News Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Annie 1
Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11) Feb '15 Elias mussa 85
majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09) Feb '15 ludovick swai 80
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,337 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC