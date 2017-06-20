Tanzania to conduct special ecological evaluation in Lake Tanganyika
Tanzania on Monday pledged to conduct a special ecological evaluation in Lake Tanganyika, amid media reports that the lake is under serious environmental degradation. Isaac Kamwerwe, Tanzania's Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation made the pledge when speaking in the country's capital Dodoma, when he was responding to question by Nkasi North MP, Ally Kessy who argued that for the past two weeks, international media have been reporting of environmental dangers at the lake, which pose risks of fish extinction.
