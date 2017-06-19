Tanzania: Three Opposition MPs Approach High Court Over Suspension
Three Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo MPs have applied for a judicial review at the High Court in Dodoma to go through the Speaker's decision on suspending them from the House on June 2 and 5 respectively, this year. The Opposition Chief Whip, Mr Tundu Lissu, yesterday told journalists here that the three MPs believe that the decisions by the Speaker were against the Parliamentary standing orders.
