Tanzania: Three Opposition MPs Approach High Court Over Suspension

Three Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo MPs have applied for a judicial review at the High Court in Dodoma to go through the Speaker's decision on suspending them from the House on June 2 and 5 respectively, this year. The Opposition Chief Whip, Mr Tundu Lissu, yesterday told journalists here that the three MPs believe that the decisions by the Speaker were against the Parliamentary standing orders.

