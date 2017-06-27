Tanzania: Three-Day Timeframe for Investors' Permits in the Pipeline
Beginning next week, permits for Investors will be processed within three days, a move that has been welcomed enthusiastically, as it will reduce red tape and promote business. TIC Executive Director Geoffrey Mwambe made the revelation over the weekend in Dar es Salaam, hinting that by July next year, the permits will be issued within a day.
