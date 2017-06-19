Tanzania: TBs Enlightens Students On Bad Goods
Tanzania Bureau of Statistics has embarked on a programme to raise awareness on standards of goods and services to students in higher learning institutions, a move that aims at enabling the group to extend the knowledge to members of the public. TBS Marketing Officer, Ms Debora Haule, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that so far, TBS has reached 11 universities in the programme.
