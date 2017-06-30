Tanzania: Swissport to Invest Over U.S.$2 Million in Equipment and Training
It will do so despite a drop in cargo revenue in 2016 due to unfavourable economic conditions, the company's chief executive officer, Mr Mrisho Yassin, told BusinessWeek. Some Sh650 million will be used to improve the company's export perishable facility, according to its 2016 financial statement.
