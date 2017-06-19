Tanzania: Social Media Reacts to Magufuli's Decision to Ban Teen Mothers
Dar es Salaam - President John Magufuli's remarks that girls, who are impregnated, while at school won't be allowed to resume studies after delivery, has drawn heated debate on various social media platforms. Girls' rights activist Rebecca Gyumi, who is also the founder of Msichana Initiative, an organisation, which fights for girls' rights, said the girl had a right to attain her academic dreams even if she was impregnated.
