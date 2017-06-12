Tanzania shuts down newspaper for two...

Tanzania shuts down newspaper for two years over articles on mining row

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Reuters

Tanzanian authorities on Thursday banned a newspaper for two years over articles it published linking two former Tanzanian presidents to alleged improprieties in mining deals signed in the 1990s and early 2000s. Tanzania's President John Magufuli warned media and opposition politicians on Wednesday not to link former leaders to allegations of impropriety in past mining contracts.

