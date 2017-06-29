Tanzania: Ruling Party Defends Magufuli's Teen Mothers School Ban

Dar es Salaam - CCM has clarified that President John Magufuli's decision to ban teen mothers from being readmitted to public schools, saying it was in line with party's manifesto. Addressing journalists on Thursday, CCM ideology and publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole said girls who were forced out of school by pregnancy had other avenues through which to further their education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.