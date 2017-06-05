Tanzania: Queries Still Lingering Over Magufuli's Opposition 'Romance'

Dar es Salaam - As the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira took oath of office yesterday at State House in Dar es Salaam, questions still lingered about President John Magufuli's choice of the opposition leader as his key lieutenant in the region. President Magufuli defended his action yesterday and dismissed criticism that he was out to kill opposition parties in the country through appointing its members as government functionaries.

