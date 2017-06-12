Tanzania: Prime Minister Summons Live...

Tanzania: Prime Minister Summons Livestock Officers to Chart Way Out of Conflicts

Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, has summoned in Dodoma livestock officers from all councils to chart out strategies to rid the country out of conflicts pitting farmers and pastoralists. Responding to a spontaneous question from Liwale MP, Zuberi Kuchauka , Premier Majaliwa said the livestock officers will meet here later on Thursday and Friday.

