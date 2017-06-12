Tanzania: Prime Minister Summons Livestock Officers to Chart Way Out of Conflicts
Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, has summoned in Dodoma livestock officers from all councils to chart out strategies to rid the country out of conflicts pitting farmers and pastoralists. Responding to a spontaneous question from Liwale MP, Zuberi Kuchauka , Premier Majaliwa said the livestock officers will meet here later on Thursday and Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kuwaiti, Tanzanian FMs discuss cooperation (Aug '13)
|Jun '16
|Ceren
|8
|Why JPM should intervene in Zanzibar impasse now (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Abdulla Al mashjary
|1
|Tanzania: Zanzibar Power Blackout to Last Until... (Jan '10)
|Sep '15
|Arabs r lords of ...
|4
|Gay sex big deal in Tanzania (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|2
|Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp. (US) inside... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Annie
|1
|Matokeo kidato cha nne 2010 (Jan '11)
|Feb '15
|Elias mussa
|85
|majibu ya kidato cha nne (Dec '09)
|Feb '15
|ludovick swai
|80
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC