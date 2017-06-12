Tanzania: Passengers Stranded As Bus ...

Tanzania: Passengers Stranded As Bus Drivers Down Tools

13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Passengers travelling from Tunduma to Mbeya faced a test on Saturday after drivers of busses downed tools, claiming that they were tired of being harassed and troubled by traffic police. Following the drivers' boycott, the passengers were seen struggling to find alternative transport including using other vehicles such as Noah so that they could proceed with their trips.

