Tanzania: Opposition Suspicious of Magufuli's Job Offers

Dar es Salaam - The opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo, yesterday said it was concerned by the growing trend of President John Magufuli to give government jobs to its senior cadres, noting that this threatens the strength and image of the party. President Magufuli on Saturday appointed ACT chairperson Anna Mghwira the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.