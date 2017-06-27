Tanzania: Natural Gas Lined Up for Mo...

Tanzania: Natural Gas Lined Up for More Consumers

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation has finally completed a feasibility study for the construction of natural gas supply infrastructure in Dar es Salaam, Lindi and Mtwara regions. The construction of the said infrastructure is set to commence in 2018 and will be completed in the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

