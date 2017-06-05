Tanzania: Mzee Ndesa - Development in Heart, Effected Cleverly

Mzee Philemon Kiwelu Ndesamburo breathed his last at about 1045hrs on Wednesday last week at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre , where he was rushed for treatment after his condition deteriorated precipitously. This is a man who had development in his heart and successfully achieved it for himself and others cleverly; a prominent businessman, who has been operating his activities in and outside Tanzania, including the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.