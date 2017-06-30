Tanzania: Musoma Sets Aside 5,000 Acr...

Tanzania: Musoma Sets Aside 5,000 Acres for Industrialisation

The Musoma District Council has set aside more than 5,180 acres for industrial area as it seeks to align itself with the current industrialisation drive. Musoma district commissioner Vicent Naano told The Citizen here on Thursday that the municipality's master plan shows the industrial area it has set aside for the purpose is 88.66 acres.

