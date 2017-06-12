Tanzania: MPs Toe Party Lines in Nati...

Tanzania: MPs Toe Party Lines in National Cake Debate

Read more: AllAfrica.com

President John Magufuli's bold move to protect national resources dominated the parliamentary debate here yesterday, with Members of Parliament divided along party ideologies. Debating the 2017/18 budget proposals, all Members of Parliament on Chama Cha Mapinduzi supported the courageous move by the Head of State, but their counterparts on the opposition maintained that the ruling party is to blame for all the blunders, especially in the mining sector.

Chicago, IL

